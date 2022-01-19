New plans unveiled to transform historic Hartlepool building

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department for a change of use to Greatham’s Gray Memorial Hall Wesleyan School.

Under the latest plans the site, originally built in 1903, would be converted into ancillary living accommodation connected to 1 Mill Terrace, with a glass link extension to the rear joining the two sites.

A planning statement from Total Planning Solutions, on behalf of applicants Mr and Mrs Boddy, states the former church hall has been vacant for more than 10 years and would be lived in by their extended family.

The former Gray Memorial Hall Wesleyan School, in High Street, Greatham. Picture by FRANK REID.

It said: “The proposal would be used in conjunction with the main host property and would provide essential additional living space for the existing occupiers.

“The development will have a positive impact upon the street scene by creating a high quality development.”

A heritage statement outlines how the proposals for the site in the Greatham Conservation Area would help protect the historical significance of the area.

It said: “It is considered that generally the best way of securing the upkeep of historic buildings and curtilage is to keep them in active use.

“The development will aim to preserve the unique historical and architectural character and appearance of the conservation area without impeding on the external character of the building.”

It adds the conversion would offer “social and public value” through the preservation and occupation of the building.

Documents add there would be “economic benefits” during the construction phase while the overall plans include just “minimal” alterations.