New takeaway planned for empty Hartlepool shop

Plans have been lodged for a new takeaway in an empty Hartlepool shop unit

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to convert the vacant property at 16 Sydenham Road into a takeaway.

A design and access statement from ASP Associates, on behalf of applicant Mr Malik, states the plans will benefit the area.

It said: “It is our opinion that the refurbishment will provide quality food service accommodation, possible future job creation, it will be an enhancement to the area in general and could not be termed as detrimental in any respect.

“In summary, this is a fairly simple development that would not be out of place or overwhelming to the surrounding area and neighbouring sites/ activities.

“We have assessed units in the area and our proposals are eco‐friendly and are not only a new aspect but a good neighbour.”

Plans also state they intend to ’employ local labour for this project from within the Hartlepool area’.

To date two objections have been received by the council planning department to the plans, raising concerns over too many takeaways and local businesses struggling.

A response from nearby resident Mr Joyce hit out at the idea of another takeaway being created in Hartlepool.

It said: “I object to another food takeaway, on the grounds of the epidemic of takeaways and the obesity problem the town is experiencing.

“Children are growing up with weight problems earlier in life, please help them get a better start in life by rejecting.”

The unit is at the end of a small row of units which include Papa Maf’s Takeaway and O-My-Cod fish bar, and concerns have been raised from one business owner about the impact another takeaway could have.

Mahroof Hussain, from 14A Sydenham Road, said: “The reason for my objection is that we are struggling with our business because of the number of shops near our area.”

A decision is expected to be made on the plans by the council planning department next month.