New use planned for former Hartlepool lap dancing club Little Black Book

18 Whitby Street, Hartlepool, which was formerly home to Little Black Book lap dancing club. Pic Via Google Maps

Plans have been lodged to convert a former lap dancing club into 16 student apartments.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to transform the former Little Black Book adult entertainment venue, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool.

The planning application from Scott Borthwick states the site is currently vacant and that he is looking to develop the building to provide 16 student apartments.

A statement in support of the proposals outlines how the accommodation aims to support “an increased intake” expected at nearby The Northern School of Art.

It said: “The conversion of the existing adult entertainment venue into student apartments directly supports the growth of the institution and helps to regenerate the area in line with the ongoing creative industries plans.

“The introduction of student housing via these apartments will bring a positive impact to the local community, fostering a more diverse and dynamic environment while also potentially stimulating local businesses.

“We believe that residential accommodation is much more in keeping with the growth of the area.”

Documents add that the design of the apartments “will take into account the heritage and character of the existing building” and the conversion will enhance “the architectural and historical features of the area”.

The planning statement also outlines how the change of use “contributes to the revitalisation of the local area” and will repurpose “an establishment that may no longer align with the community’s evolving needs”.

It adds the accommodation could also be used to host visitors from creative industries outside term time.

It adds: “We see the importance of further student accommodation as a plus for the area and we would even anticipate that there might be the need for an Airbnb-style delivery outside of curriculum time supportive of the creative industries.”

Proposed floor plans show each apartment would have en-suite facilities, desk space and a kitchen area, with the flats spread across three floors.

There would also be a basement featuring laundry and storage facilities and space to store bikes.

The building falls within the remit of the newly-formed Hartlepool Development Corporation and a decision on the application is expected in the New Year.