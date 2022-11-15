Ella Henderson suffered serious injuries at Gosforth Park First School, Newcastle, in September 2020, and died the following day at the Royal Victoria Infirmary.

The HSE said Newcastle City Council will face a charge under section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The prosecution follows an investigation by HSE, initially led by Northumbria Police.

Newcastle Civic Centre, the council's HQ. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

The first hearing will take place at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on January 10.

After her death, Ella's family released a statement saying: "We feel incredibly blessed to have had her in our lives.

"We had the perfect family and she will live on in our hearts."

A spokesperson for Newcastle City Council said: “This was a tragedy and our thoughts are with Ella’s family.

