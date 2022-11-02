Objections over bid to open new substance misuse centre in Hartlepool town centre car park

Proposals have been submitted by Hartlepool Borough Council officers to install a modular building to host the service on the Roker Street car park.

The proposed development is designed to replace the existing facility in Whitby Street which is “no longer fit for purpose”, according to the application lodged with the local authority’s planning department.

Several objections have already been submitted to the council in raising concerns the development would remove “vital” car parking spaces and detrimentally impact nearby businesses.

A design and access statement submitted by Portakabin in support of the proposals states the new healthcare facility will provide an “essential service to the local area”.

It said: “The new building and car park have been designed to facilitate an increase in demand for a centre for drug and alcohol misuse.

“The new facility supports a UK Government strategy to cut crime and save lives through a 10 year plan.

“Hartlepool currently has the third highest number of opiate and crack cocaine users per head of population in England so an expansion of support services in the area is essential.”

Labour Hartlepool councillor Jonathan Brash fears local businesses will suffer as a result of lost parking spaces.

According to planning documents, the current Roker Street car park has a total of 76 spaces.

Fourteen would be provided for people at the centre as part of the latest proposals.

Information about the plans for Hartlepool’s Supporting Treatment and Recovery Together (START) Service went before councillors at meetings in February as part of the authority’s medium term financial strategy.

A report from officers said they had spent 18 months searching for new premises for the service after previous plans for a lease at the One Life Centre fell through due to Covid-19.

They proposed to build suitable premises on Roker Street car park “designed around the clinical requirements of the service”, which was part of the strategy approved by councillors.

To date more than 10 objections have been submitted over the proposals from residents and nearby businesses.

Labour councillor Jonathan Brash said he has written to the council’s planning committee chair expressing worries the move “will irrecoverably damage local businesses” by removing the parking spaces.