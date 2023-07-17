News you can trust since 1877
Objections raised over 'asset to the area' Hartlepool HMO plan

Concerns have been raised over plans for a new eight-person house in multiple occupation (HMO) ahead of a crunch meeting.
By Nic Marko
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 10:55 BST
7 Grange Road, Hartlepool, with the black door, which could be turned into a HMO. Picture by FRANK REID7 Grange Road, Hartlepool, with the black door, which could be turned into a HMO. Picture by FRANK REID
7 Grange Road, Hartlepool, with the black door, which could be turned into a HMO. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee will meet on Wednesday, July 19, to rule on proposals to convert 7 Grange Road into an eight-bedroomed HMO.

Submitted by AJ Stanton Properties, the application states the property is currently a six-bedroom property and that the alterations would “create smaller and more manageable living accommodation.”

It adds the development would reuse the existing building to “create an asset to the area” and “improve the site”.

Yet objections have been submitted from six different addresses raising concerns over the proposals increasing noise nuisance, anti-social behaviour and there already being too many HMOs in the area.

Ahead of the meeting, council planning officers have recommended the application for approval, stating it would involve a “similar residential use”.

They added “there would not be a significant negative impact” on issues such as parking, highway safety, crime and anti-social behaviour.

