Objections raised over 'asset to the area' Hartlepool HMO plan
Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee will meet on Wednesday, July 19, to rule on proposals to convert 7 Grange Road into an eight-bedroomed HMO.
Submitted by AJ Stanton Properties, the application states the property is currently a six-bedroom property and that the alterations would “create smaller and more manageable living accommodation.”
It adds the development would reuse the existing building to “create an asset to the area” and “improve the site”.
Yet objections have been submitted from six different addresses raising concerns over the proposals increasing noise nuisance, anti-social behaviour and there already being too many HMOs in the area.
Ahead of the meeting, council planning officers have recommended the application for approval, stating it would involve a “similar residential use”.
They added “there would not be a significant negative impact” on issues such as parking, highway safety, crime and anti-social behaviour.