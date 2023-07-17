7 Grange Road, Hartlepool, with the black door, which could be turned into a HMO. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee will meet on Wednesday, July 19, to rule on proposals to convert 7 Grange Road into an eight-bedroomed HMO.

Submitted by AJ Stanton Properties, the application states the property is currently a six-bedroom property and that the alterations would “create smaller and more manageable living accommodation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds the development would reuse the existing building to “create an asset to the area” and “improve the site”.

Yet objections have been submitted from six different addresses raising concerns over the proposals increasing noise nuisance, anti-social behaviour and there already being too many HMOs in the area.

Ahead of the meeting, council planning officers have recommended the application for approval, stating it would involve a “similar residential use”.