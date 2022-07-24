Organisers of Hartlepool Tall Ships Races are in talks with 'potential headline sponsor'

It is less than one year before the world-famous sailing event comes to town between July 6 and 9, 2023.

This month's latest meeting of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee focused on business plans for the event, which was previously hosted by Hartlepool in 2010.

Beverley Bearne, assistant director for development and growth, noted work is well underway in ensuring Hartlepool feels the long-term benefits.

Thousands of people at Hartlepool Marina during 2010's Tall Ships Races in Hartlepool.

She said: “We’re working our hardest to confirm a headline sponsor, but then developing and selling a range of sponsorship packages for businesses to get involved.

“In terms of progress, the Tall Ships team are in negotiations with a potential headline sponsor.”

It comes as delegates from Hartlepool recently travelled to the Netherlands to witness this year’s event in action.

Councillors stressed town businesses must get opportunities to get involved with the landmark event and the whole borough must benefit.

Cllr Pamela Hargreaves said: “We must make sure that Tall Ships touches everything, this is a big thing for the town, for every school, every college, every business.

“If it starts with primary schools being involved, then they tell their parents and their families and that’s how we’ll get mass involvement.”

Councillor Paddy Brown highlighted the importance of providing quality food vans offering a reasonable price, adding it can leave a “lasting impression if people are ripped off”.

Council officers added they are working to ensure Hartlepool businesses are provided such opportunities and participation from all residents is encouraged.