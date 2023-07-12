Plan to replace 'tired' Hartlepool sports changing rooms with shipping containers
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to remove existing portable buildings from Greatham Sports Field, in Station Road.
The premises have been used as changing rooms for “nearly 10 years” but would be replaced by three purpose built steel shipping containers painted green as part of plans from Greatham Sports Field Association.
The application states the existing portable buildings have been on site for nearly 10 years and are “looking tired” and “needing constant repair”.
It adds a new permanent building was considered but ruled “well out of budget”, with the shipping containers offering “good life span”.
Funding for the containers is coming from The Football Foundation and other money raised from grants.
The sports field association is currently home to six football teams, two for adult men, one for boys and three for girls.
A decision is expected on the plans next month.