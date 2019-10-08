Plans for 67 homes on Wynyard Park site in Hartlepool
Plans have been lodged to build 67 new homes in Wynyard Park.
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for 67 three, four and five bedroom properties to be built on land at Wynyard Park North, off the A689 Hartlepool Road.
The main access to the homes will be off a new roundabout giving access to both Wellington Gardens and the new homes.
A Design and Access Statement on behalf of applicant Duchy Homes states the plans would benefit the area.
It said: “The design proposal for the development site directly addresses the aims and aspirations of both client and local authority requirements.
“We very much feel that the proposed mix of house types achieves an appropriate balance, with each dwelling having their own private garden space to the rear of properties.
“The site supports the development of the land with an appropriate density to help support local services and to ensure the efficient use of land .”
The application site is currently agricultural land and forms part of the wider Wynyard housing development.
The development will include 227 parking spaces, including at least two for each house, and three visitor parking bays.
The 67 homes would include 11 three bed homes, 31 four bed properties and 25 five bed homes
Proposals state the land is allocated for residential development as part of the Hartlepool Local Plan adopted in 2018.
A planning statement prepared by Barton Willmore on behalf of applicant Duchy Homes said the plans will also have a financial boost to Hartlepool.
It said: “From an economic point of view, the proposals will ensure the development of an allocated site in an area which has provided a significant number of homes in the borough and the neighbouring authority.
“The provision of homes will also result in an increase in council tax payments.
“The proposed development will also create both direct and indirect benefit through the number of full time employees created through the construction period during its build out and increased expenditure through the local and regional supply chain e.g. purchasing goods and services.”
Councillors on Hartlepool Audit and Governance Committee recently stressed the importance of providing new homes to provide a boost to council income in the area.
A decision is expected to be made on the plans by the council planning department in January next year.
To comment on the application visit the Hartlepool Borough Council planning portal online and search reference number H/2019/0365.