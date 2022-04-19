Plans approved for flats on site of former Hartlepool textiles shop

Proposals were previously submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to convert 133 Raby Road into a site featuring a dozen flats, along with a shop on the ground floor level of the building.

In 2019 the initial plans from Flat Cap Developments were approved for the work at the former Northern Textiles site, however further proposals were submitted earlier this year to shape how the building will look under the development.

The updated plans from Countrywide Property Ltd aim to “improve the layouts” of the proposed flats and increase the size of the smaller studio apartments originally outlined.

The building in question.

A report from senior council planning officer Jane Tindall has confirmed the latest proposals for the project have now been approved.

In her report, she said: “The application site is located within the established urban limits and in view of [planning] considerations, development would normally be supported unless material considerations indicate otherwise having regard to the development plan.

“The scheme is considered to be acceptable in respect of other material considerations.”

As well as space for a new retail store, the ground floor of the property is proposed to host two of the studio flats, along with storage space for seven bikes.

There will then be five flats on each of the first and second floors of the building.

A design statement said: “Whilst a couple of the larger studios are slightly smaller, the four smallest flats have been improved, providing a more consistent area to each studio flat.

“This simplifies the structural arrangement but also leads to improvements in the internal planning of the studio flats.”

Planning documents added the alterations will address “awkward hall space” and “long corridors” to offer a more economical use of space.