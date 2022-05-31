Plans approved for former Hartlepool taxi office in bid to bring building back into use

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department earlier this year for the change of use of 7 Whitby Street.

The building was previously home to several taxi companies, including hosting offices for “Hudsons” and “Stripe”, although the property has now sat vacant for some time.

Plans from applicant Alan Hodgson looked to bring the building back into use as either a shop or an office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The premises in question.

A report from council planning officer Nick Robertson has confirmed the proposals have been given the go-ahead.

In his report, he said: “Given that the proposal would allow for the occupation of a vacant commercial unit in the town centre, the council’s planning policy section have confirmed that the principle of the development is acceptable.

“The application is considered acceptable with respect to the material planning considerations.”

A planning statement previously submitted by SJR Architectural & Interior Designers noted the proposals would “support and sustain existing local services and facilities”.

The premises in question.

It said: “The proposal would provide good quality office/retail accommodation with a more commercial appeal in the street scene, and also bring an empty building back into use to the significant benefit of the area.

“The application site is surrounded by a wide variety of shops, offices and residential properties, who would all potentially benefit from the occupation of a vacant building in the area.”