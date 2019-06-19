Plans approved for larger outdoor seating area at Hartlepool pub
Plans to increase outdoor seating at a Wetherspoons pub in Hartlepool have been given the green light.
Proposals submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department earlier this year wanted to bring an additional six tables and 24 seats outside the Ward Jackson pub in Church Street.
Council planning officers have now given the plans full approval enabling work to commence.
The plans will add to the tables and chairs located outside the pub to create a “pavement cafe” space, with the area designated for up to eight tables at the moment.
The plans involve extending the area further into the existing pavement space.
The seating is to be surrounded by toughened safety glass panels, clamped to posts with ground fixings.
A design and access statement, submitted on behalf of applicant JD Wetherspoon plc, states the plans will have a minimal impact on the existing street scene.
It said: “The area, which is the subject of this application, is an existing public footpath. No change is proposed to the existing access.
“The external furniture will be durable and appropriate for this location.”
The site is located in the Church Street Conservation Area, however, the applicant states it would not impact on any “archaeologically sensitive area”.
Council public protection bosses have recommended the tables and chairs are removed from the highway no later than 8pm or sunset in Hartlepool, whichever is sooner, and should not be put out again before 8am the next day.
The council heritage and countryside manager also submitted a response stating they had no objections to the plans and they could be accommodated in the area.
It said: “In this location the pavement is deep, therefore it is acknowledged that the additional seating area can be accommodated without impacting on pedestrian space. In principle there would be no objections to this proposal as it is considered that it will not significantly impact on the designated heritage asset.”
The seating is to the left of the main entrance and there will be a gap in the safety panels to allow people to enter.