Plans approved for more than 240 new homes on the edge of Hartlepool

The plans, submitted by Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East, also include link road connections, infrastructure and open space.

Forty-one properties, equating to 17% of the development, will be classed as affordable housing.

An artistic impression of how some of the homes will look.

Developer contributions totalling £1.4million and secured by a legal agreement will also go towards primary and secondary education, health facilities and highway improvement works in the area.

Councillors voted by eight votes to two to back the recommendations from council planning officers to conditionally approve the proposals.

Aidan Dobinson Booth, council principal planning officer, said: “It is considered that the proposal will provide a satisfactory living environment for future occupiers.

“It would help the council towards maintaining its five-year supply of deliverable housing land.

“It would also provide on-site affordable housing, which is a significant benefit of this proposal.”

The 17% of affordable housing is slightly below the council’s policy of 18%.

Cllr Moss Boddy raised concerns over the lower percentage being offered, adding “it doesn’t feel right”.

Council planning officers they were told by the developer during negotiations that 17% was as much as it could offer.

A planning statement previously submitted on behalf of the applicant said the “exciting proposals offer a full range of housing, both private and affordable, alongside a raft of community and environmental benefits.”