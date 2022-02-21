An application was submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department last year for a new covered outdoor area within the existing beer garden of the Travellers Rest in Stockton Road.

According to the plans, submitted by Greene King Brewing & Retailing, the development would provide a new covered timber pergola structure, along with heaters and festoon lighting.

The council planning committee approved the application at their latest meeting last week, after hearing how it will provide a benefit to the business.

The Travellers Rest in Hartlepool, where plans have been approved for a new beer garden.

Georgina Daintith, from Walsingham Planning, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said it allows the venue to offer an “alternative outdoor seating space” for visitors and assist the business in “remaining viable”.

She said: “The current Covid-19 situation has placed the hospitality sector under extreme pressure and my client is no exception.

“Establishments that have outdoor spaces with good quality covered areas are doing much better financially than those that don’t.

“It is also their experience that many people do have a clear preference to sit outdoors where possible.”

She added the introduction of the covered structure does not “materially change” how the space is used.

A planning statement, submitted on behalf of the applicant, said there is a demand for the facilities and the work would “improve the local amenities for both the community and visitors”

It added: “This is to support the overall viability of the premises and to meet the changing demand of customers, many of whom prefer outdoor dining at the present time.

“The development proposal is necessary to support the pub through these difficult times.”

Council planners noted at the meeting work had already begun on the site, which was confirmed in a visit by officers in December.

This meant if councillors refused the application, the applicant could have been forced to remove works already carried out.

Two objections had been submitted by residents to the proposals, raising concerns the development could cause increased noise pollution and antisocial behaviour.

However councillors ultimately agreed to approve the proposals, with eight in favour and one abstention, in line with recommendations made by council officers.

