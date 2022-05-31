Proposals were submitted earlier this year for a new roof training rig for the Cleveland Fire Brigade headquarters off Stockton Road.

Numerous teaching facilities are already in place at the Queens Meadow base, which hosts the region’s training centre for firefighters.

Hartlepool Borough Council planning officers have approved the proposals, ruling the proposed structure is “considered to be acceptable” with respect to the relevant local policies and considerations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals were submitted earlier this year for a new roof training rig for the Cleveland Fire Brigade headquarters off Stockton Road.

A planning statement previously submitted by Bradshaw Gass & Hope LLP, in support of the application from fire brigade chiefs, stated the “simulated roof training scenario” will provide a boost to facilities at the site.

It said: “It is essential that the fire brigade are able to provide the necessary and relevant training activities at the training centre.

“The proposal will provide for a simulated roof training scenario which will form an integral part of firefighter training.

“The proposed development is being provided entirely in support of the other, existing training facilities on the site.”

It added the new training equipment would sit within the area currently occupied by similar facilities, and would have “no significant adverse impact” on the local area.

The Cleveland Fire Brigade Training and Administration Hub first opened in 2016, and in 2019 proposals were approved for more new facilities at the site to “ensure firefighters are trained to the highest standards”.

A report from council senior planning officer Stephanie Bell confirmed the latest application had been given the go-ahead.

It said: “The general principle of the Fire Brigade headquarters and its associated training facilities was established and approved as part of previous planning applications.