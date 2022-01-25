Plans approved for new Hartlepool children's home

Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department has given the go ahead for a six-bedroom house in Eltringham Road to be used to provide a home for a maximum of four looked after young people between the ages of 8 and 18.

The “application for lawful development certificate” was submitted last year by Continuity Residential Care, which stated there would always be a staff presence when the children are home, with two present overnight.

A supporting statement, from Alder King Planning Consultants, stated the site will provide a “family home” for the young people who would have a “normal day to day routine as would be expected”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The house in Eltringham Road, Hartlepool, which is to become a care home.

It said: “Each young person will have their own bedroom and will share all other facilities within the house, just as they would in a more traditional family arrangement of parents and their children.

“In the evening, the young people will have dinner together and engage in normal household activities, together or individually, in an evening before going to bed in their separate rooms.

“The carers will be responsible for all care and welfare and will support the young persons in going about their daily routines. They fulfil a parental role.”

It added the young people will still go to school as usual and have to assist with household tasks such as washing up, tidying and shopping.