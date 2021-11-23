Plans approved for new Hartlepool dog grooming salon

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department earlier this year to convert 139 Oxford Road into the site caring for dogs.

The building was previously home to the Golden Tones tanning salon and is currently vacant.

Submitted by Yasmin Jade Tomlinson, from Pups and Pals Dog Grooming, plans state the development will benefit the area by offering new jobs and bringing an empty site back into use.

The exterior of an upcoming new dog grooming parlour in Oxford Road, Hartlepool.

The dog grooming business is currently run as a home salon in Bishop Cuthbert.

Senior council planning officer Jane Tindall said: “The re-use of a vacant building in a prominent location is welcomed.

“The proposed change of use from a tanning salon to a dog grooming salon is considered appropriate in this location with regards to the function of the local centre and the character of the area.

“There are no concerns with regard to the impact of the development on the amenity of neighbouring occupiers, highway safety or parking provision.”

The salon will look to offer dog grooming, bathing, drying, teeth cleaning and hair trims as well as selling retail products.

Planning documents state the site would be open from 9am until 5pm on Tuesdays, Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays and from noon until 7pm on Thursdays.

Two objections had been submitted by residents over concerns the street is “too small for another business to cope with the traffic”.