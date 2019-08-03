Plans approved for new home in Hartlepool - despite string of objections from neighbours

The site at Nine Acres

A Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee approved plans to build the detached home, with driveway and garage, on the entrance to Nine Acres, accessed on the road to Hart village.

Four objections had been submitted from neighbouring properties to the development, raising concerns of the size of the new home and parking issues which could arise.

However councillors voted in favour of the plans from Robson and Burley Developments, with one objecting and the rest backing the development.

A design and access statement by Peter Gainey Architectural Services, on behalf of the applicant, said care has been taken to ensure the development will fit in with the area.

He said the three bedroom detached house will reflect features in keeping with the existing housing, and care has been taken to ensure there is no overlooking of the adjacent property.

However concerns were raised from Hart Parish Council and the Hartlepool Rural Neighbourhood Plan Group, along with residents.

One Nine Acres resident said: “The development will take away access to the communal parking area. The development infringes onto street area. The development restricts access to and from the street for large utility vehicles.”

A statement from the neighbourhood plan group said: “What is of grave concern to the Rural Plan group is that the amended plans still take HBC owned land that is open space.

“This has been raised by Hart PC and the residents to the planning officer as well as HBC estates and highways teams.

“Therefore the Rural Planning Group objects strongly to this application. The open space is an important amenity to the local residents and a tree has been removed on this land.”

However council planning officers said the council’s estates section was consulted and confirmed plans were acceptable, while the land is not classed as open space by the council.

They added the tree removed was not protected and the work did not require planning permission.