Plans approved to open pharmacy at Hartlepool building left empty for more than a decade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department last year to refurbish 190-192 Raby Road and convert the ground floor into a pharmacy.

The application, submitted by Katie Ford, notes the last use of the building was as a pet shop, which closed in 2013, and it is predicted the new use will create five full-time jobs at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report from council planning officers has confirmed the “acceptable” proposals have been approved after it was ruled they would “not result in significant adverse impacts on the amenity or privacy of neighbouring land users”.

A derelict property at 190-192 Raby Road, in Hartlepool, is going to be transformed into a pharmacy.

A statement from Origin Planning Services submitted as part of the application said the development “will be a vast improvement to the existing vacant lot”.