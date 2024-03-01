News you can trust since 1877
Plans approved to open pharmacy at Hartlepool building left empty for more than a decade

Plans have been approved for a new pharmacy in Hartlepool at a property which has been left vacant for more than a decade.
By Nic Marko
Published 1st Mar 2024, 14:42 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 15:09 GMT
Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department last year to refurbish 190-192 Raby Road and convert the ground floor into a pharmacy.

The application, submitted by Katie Ford, notes the last use of the building was as a pet shop, which closed in 2013, and it is predicted the new use will create five full-time jobs at the site.

A report from council planning officers has confirmed the “acceptable” proposals have been approved after it was ruled they would “not result in significant adverse impacts on the amenity or privacy of neighbouring land users”.

A derelict property at 190-192 Raby Road, in Hartlepool, is going to be transformed into a pharmacy.A derelict property at 190-192 Raby Road, in Hartlepool, is going to be transformed into a pharmacy.
A derelict property at 190-192 Raby Road, in Hartlepool, is going to be transformed into a pharmacy.

A statement from Origin Planning Services submitted as part of the application said the development “will be a vast improvement to the existing vacant lot”.

It added the work will improve access to healthcare products and “necessary services” in the area.

