The building in Clavering Road as it is now

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department earlier this year to open the former St Mark’s Church building in Clavering Road as a salon and training centre.

The plans, submitted by April Wood, state the centre would focus on make-up, hair and beauty and would create five full-time and four part-time jobs.

The council has received four objections to the scheme, but has also received three letters of support backing the plans.

A decision is due to be made on the plans by the council planning committee on Wednesday, and a report from senior planning officer Jane Tindall is recommending the development is approved.

It said: “The proposal would bring a vacant unit back into use which would support the viability and viability of the local centre.

“It is not considered that the proposed use would have a significant impact upon neighbouring properties in terms of poor outlook, overlooking or noise disturbance.

“It is considered by officers that the proposal in the context of relevant planning policies and material planning considerations is acceptable.”

The former St Mark's Church in 2010. Picture from Google Streetview

A decision was previously due to be made on the proposals at the committee meeting last month but was deferred to enable councillors to carry out a site visit.

Plans state the salon would have three hairdressing stations and three make-up stations and a couple of beauty rooms.

The training element of the proposal is for make-up courses, which will be provided following the owner completing the relevant training course before offering this element.

The proposed hours of opening for the site are 9am-5pm Monday to Friday and 7am to 6pm on Saturdays.

The plans also include a photography room which the students can use during opening hours.

According to planning documents the site has been vacant since November 2018 and was last used as a community centre and church.

Objections to the plans include concerns over traffic and parking concerns, with others also stating there are a number of similar facilities already in Hartlepool.

Resident Diane Day said: “We had problems with people parking and obstructing our ability to leave and return to our homes when the property was being developed.

“I have concerns that this will continue even more so when the salon actually opens.”

However, some residents believe the proposal is a welcome addition to the area.

A Miers Avenue resident said: “I think it’s a fantastic idea to open a salon with so much to offer. It’s lovely to see a young entrepreneur working so hard day in, day out with so much ambition.”