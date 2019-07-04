Stock picture of a wind turbine, c/o Pixabay

Hartlepool-based green energy company Seneca Global Energy wants to build two turbines on land west of Brenda Road, south of Tata steel, and a single turbine on the Tofts Farm Industrial Estate, to the north of Tofts Road West.

The company is preparing to apply to Hartlepool Borough Council for planning permission.

The proposed location

But Coun James Black, who represents Seaton on the council, has warned the plans could face opposition.

“Residents have previously expressed they don’t want them where they are being proposed,” he said.

“They are quite happy to see them off shore in the sea, but residents of Seaton don’t understand why the developer is wanting to put them there.

“We’re not against wind turbines and green energy, but they have got to be in the right place and not impacting residential areas.

“We’ll continue to work with the action group and I hope the developers will consult them as per the action group’s requests.”

The company had initially said in February this year the plans would be submitted before the end of the month, but they have now confirmed a revised timescale to submit them ‘late July or early August’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Energy Workshop, which is assisting Seneca with making the applications, said the turbines will have a maximum tip height of 99metres, or around 325ft.

A spokesperson for The Energy Workshop said: “The area where the turbines are proposed has been identified as an area suitable for wind energy development in the new Hartlepool Local Plan.

“It is anticipated that the proposed turbines would directly supply local businesses with low carbon ‘green’ renewable energy.

“The turbines would also be made available to local businesses involved in the growing Teesside renewable energy sector as a training and educational resource.”

A community fund would also be established as part of the plans.

In 2015, Hartlepool council granted permission to Seneca Global Energy for turbines up to 574ft-tall at Brenda Road West Industrial Estate, Graythorp Industrial Estate and Tofts Road West.

But in 2016 they were ruled invalid by Government agency The Planning Inspectorate which said the applicant had failed to carry out enough prior consultation.