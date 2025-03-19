Plans for 371 new homes and space for the likes of retail or medical facilities on the outskirts of Hartlepool have been withdrawn following more than 600 objections.

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department last year for the scheme on 60.3 acres of agricultural land in Wynyard, to the north of the A689.

The outline application from Low Swainston Developments aimed to provide up to 371 three, four and five-bedroomed properties.

The proposals would have also provided 1,100sqm of commercial and/or medical floorspace to “provide accommodation for uses such as a retail shop/general practitioner/pharmacy/dentist/gym etc”.

The entrance to the Wynyard Park site. Pic via Google Maps.

Yet more than 600 objections were submitted by residents to the council.

An update on the council’s planning website confirms the application has now been withdrawn.

Worries raised by objectors included traffic issues, the design of the homes, overdevelopment, the loss of woodland, green space and wildlife habitats, and the lack of facilities and amenities to support housing growth in the area.

A response from Wynyard Parish Council (Hartlepool) echoed these concerns and stated they believe there is already “sufficient capacity” for homes within existing plans for the area.

A planning statement from Lichfields in support of the application had claimed the development would have provided a total capital investment of £69.1million and created hundreds of jobs.

It stated: “The proposed development would deliver a high-quality residential development to live in, incorporating a strong landscaping strategy, sustainable access, and a significant boost to the borough’s housing supply.”

It added the site would have been “in keeping with the scale and character” of existing neighbouring developments.

Lichfields has been contacted for comment.