Plans for 55 new homes on Hartlepool development off Seaton Lane
Plans have been lodged for a new 55-home development to be built in Hartlepool.
Proposals submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council state the homes would be built off Seaton Lane, split either side of Golden Meadows, on vacant land.
Submitted by Port Homes, the plans state the development would be made up of two, three and four bedroom dwellings and would provide a mix of terraced, semi-detached and detached units.
The development would be made up of five two-bed homes, 32 three bed-homes and 18 four-bed properties.
A planning statement on behalf of the applicant said the proposals would provide a boost to the town.
It said: “This application proposes a high-quality 55-home development designed in a style appropriate to the site’s location.
“The development will contribute to addressing the housing shortfall in Hartlepool during the early period of the housing trajectory for the borough.
“The proposals will result in increased local employment opportunities in the construction industry either on-site or in the supply chain.
“There would be no detrimental impacts to the local road network in terms of capacity or safety due to the development.
“Overall it is considered that this scheme achieves sustainable development through good design, the provision of open space and footpath enhancements, and much needed housing to meet the borough’s housing needs.”
In total 27 of the homes would be to the left of Golden Meadows, with 28 properties built to the right.
Plans state access to the proposed new site has been ‘carefully designed’ in terms of highway safety and vehicle and pedestrian access would come from Golden Meadows.
It adds the roads have been designed to accommodate increased traffic demand and to fit requirements of emergency and other larger vehicles.
Proposals also state on-site open space would be provided along with landscaping to integrate it with its surroundings.
The applicant said local residents and organisations will be contacted via a leaflet drop with details of the proposed development.
The application site was identified as a possible suitable location for housing in the emerging local plan.
A decision is expected to be made on the plans by the Hartlepool Borough Council planning department in the coming months.