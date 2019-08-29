Impression of how the development will look

Proposals were submitted earlier this year to Hartlepool Borough Council for the development which will see six shipping containers used for retail at Tees Bay Retail Park.

The plans, submitted by Mason Partners LLP, state some units will also have other empty containers on top for visual effect, and would be located in the corner between Poundstretcher and The Range.

The plans will go before the council planning committee on Wednesday, with council planning officers recommending the proposals are approved.

A report from Laura Chambers, senior planning officer, stated the application is acceptable and would provide a boost to the town.

It said: “The design of the scheme is considered to be unique and taken as a whole, could not be delivered in the town centre and would not therefore significantly affect the vitality and viability of the town centre or nearby local centres.

“The design of the proposals is considered to complement the existing retail park and is not considered to detrimentally affect the amenity of neighbouring land users.”

A planning statement prepared by Planning House on behalf of Mason Partners states the units would provide a boost to the retail park off Brenda Road.

It said: “The proposed development will provide a ‘Box Park’ style development which is an innovative proposal within the area.

“It will provide a new style retail offer which will complement Tees Bay Retail Park.

“This will support the retail park in competing with other out of centre retail parks such as Teesside Park and Dalton Park.

“The provision of new jobs will contribute to the reduction in unemployment and the increase in the level of local earnings which will help to support businesses and job creation in the local area.”

The applicant added ‘based on floor space and potential operating hours it is considered that there could potentially be opportunity to employ up to 40 staff’.

Planning documents state interest has been shown so far for the units from a water softening company, a hairdressing salon, a sweet shop and an online gift retailer.

The applicant noted similar developments have been implemented around the world including Dubai and in London, while examples closer to home can be found in Gateshead, Newcastle and Teesside Retail Park.