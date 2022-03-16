Plans for more than 1,100 Hartlepool homes approved 'in principle'

The proposals from Persimmon Homes for the South West Extension development cover 240 acres of land between Brierton and the A689 behind the Fens estate.

The site is planned to include 1,260 new homes, a pub/restaurant, medical centre, shops and new primary school.

Access will be provided to Stockton Road and Brierton Lane.

Land earmarked for house building known as the South West Extension. Picture by FRANK REID

Ben Stephenson, from Persimmon Homes (Teesside), told Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee meeting on Wednesday that the proposals are a “culmination of eight years of hard work and collaboration”.

He said: “We believe the resulting masterplan represents a logical and sustainable form of development.

“The scheme overall would help meet the identified housing needs of the borough and have a positive impact locally.”

Council officers, who recommended the proposals for approval, said the development features “unprecedented levels of green spaces” and views of Greatham Beck.

Council leader Cllr Shane Moore said: “It does on the face of it look as if this has the opportunity to set a new standard for housing developments moving forward.”

More than 50 objections were submitted to the plans while Cllr Jennifer Elliott raised concerns at the meeting over the proposals potentially causing further traffic issues around the A689, antisocial behaviour, a loss of views and privacy.

Cllr Brenda Harrison, also voicing worries, added: “I think that the impact it’s going to have on the town is enormous, it’s just huge.”

The committee previously approved the development in 2016.

But work never began as a legal agreement detailing the developer’s obligations was not completed.

Mr Stephenson assured councillors they are now in a position to proceed with more plans for the area already lined up.

The proposals, passed by seven votes to three, secure full permission for the demolition of buildings and construction of 144 new homes in the Brierton area as well as permission “in principle” for 1,116 properties and amenities between the A689 and Brierton Lane.

Council officers added in approving the plans that A689 junction improvements and road safety work will be carried out.