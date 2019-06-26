Plans for new 180ft high North East landmark THREE TIMES higher than the Angel of the North

Artist's impression of the Elizabeth Landmark

The 180-foot sculpture in the Northumberland hills, which have split opinion, would cost £1million.

Known as the Elizabeth Landmark, the sculpture has been commissioned to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II and the Commonwealth.

An application for the new tourist attraction on the summit of Cold Law, north of the C195 road in the west of the county, went before the Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee at the start of this month.

Their view was that the ‘wider public benefits of a major new landmark public art feature’ and the tourism opportunities outweighed any negatives, but not all locals shared this view, with objections voiced by residents and the ward member, Coun John Riddle, at the June 4 meeting.

Despite a lengthy discussion, committee members remained divided on the merits or otherwise of the proposal and agreed to defer the decision for a site visit, after an initial motion to approve the scheme was voted down.

Now, the bid is back before the planning committee on July 2.

The recommendation for approval has not been changed, but an additional report has been tabled and it includes comments from the council’s tourism manager, after the lack of response was highlighted by Coun Jeff Reid at the last meeting.

The response says that ‘it is believed that the structure will be a sensitive asset in relation to the landscape and the environment and it is noted that it will not exist as an isolated structure, being in an area already populated with wind turbines’.

It adds: ‘While it is questionable that the landmark will exist as a substantially visited singular attraction, it will as an unusual feature and point of interest, add value to the total visitor offer within the county and as such will contribute directly to ambitions for sustained growth in our economy.’