Plans for new 'box park' shipping container development at Hartlepool's Tees Bay Retail Park
Plans have been lodged for an innovative ‘box park’ using shipping containers at a Hartlepool retail park.
The development which would see six shipping containers used for retail at Tees Bay Retail Park, creating up to 40 jobs.
The plans, submitted by Mason Partners LLP, state some units will also have other empty containers on top for visual effect, and would be located in the corner between Poundstretcher and The Range.
The company initially stated its interest in submitting such plans earlier this year.
A planning statement prepared by Planning House on behalf of Mason Partners states the units would provide a boost to the retail park off Brenda Road and help it compete with neighbouring out of town sites.
It said: “The proposed development will provide a ‘Box Park’ style development which is an innovative proposal within the area.
“It will provide a new style retail offer which will complement Tees Bay Retail Park, by providing smaller units to add variety to the retail offer and create a feature in terms of visual impact and draw.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“This will support the retail park in competing with other out of centre retail parks such as Teesside Park and Dalton Park.
“The provision of new jobs will contribute to the reduction in unemployment and the increase in the level of local earnings which will help to support businesses and job creation in the local area.”
Planning documents state interest has been shown from a water-softening company, a hairdressing salon, a sweet shop and an online gift retailer, however no end users are confirmed yet.
The applicant noted similar developments have been implemented around the world including Dubai and in London, while examples closer to home in Gateshead, Newcastle and Teesside Retail Park.
It comes after more than £6million of investment at Tees Bay Retail Park in recent years which has been spent on refurbishment of existing units, provision of new shops and eateries, and improvements to landscaping and car parking.
The applicant added anyone interested in one of the containers should contact garethpreston@masonpartners.com or call 0151 225 0334.
A decision is expected to be made on the plans by the Hartlepool Borough Council planning department in the coming months.