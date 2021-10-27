Plans for new care home at Hartlepool's Beechlands site

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to convert the Beechlands residential property in Elwick Road into a care home for six residents.

The plans, from applicant The Huntercombe Group (THG) Manco Ltd, state the home would provide 24/7 support by employed care staff, and would provide six full time jobs and four part time roles.

A planning statement, from Troyka Associates Limited on behalf of the applicant, says the development can help provide needed care for residents in Hartlepool “beyond adolescence and into adulthood”.

New plans have been submitted for the Beechlands site.

It said: “The proposal is to establish a small residential service for adult residents.

“The service will be support led, with an on-site care registered manager.

“The resident length of stay could vary with this becoming the permanent home for some residents, whilst others may be homed on a temporary basis to provide respite care whilst their permanent carers have a short break.”

Proposals add THG are proposing to use the building as a “next step care facility” for the young residents located in the existing nearby THG Granville Lodge, located in Granville Avenue.

That site is a care facility for people up to the age of 18 who have been diagnosed with a complex long-term condition, such as epilepsy and cerebral palsy, a profound learning disability, or a combination of physical and learning challenges.

The planning statement adds: “The primary desire for the request of a change of use for this property is its suitability for this use in such close proximity to the established Granville Lodge.

“THG see this building as an opportunity to broaden the care age bracket in this area and create sustainable care provision.”

Proposals state there is “very little need” to make many constructional alterations, save for those relating to access and safety of the residents, such as for wheelchair provision.

However the latest plans state the applicant considers the site, given its location, size and grounds, could be maintained for residential purposes, for multiple residents.

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals by the council planning department in December.