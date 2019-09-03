Plans pressing ahead for 220-home development in Hartlepool

Land to the south side of Worset Lane, overlooking Hartlepool.

At the end of last year Hartlepool Borough Council planning department gave outline planning permission for a 220-home residential development off Elwick Road.

Now a reserved matters application has been submitted by Barratt Homes North East Ltd for the site, looking to lay out details of the layout, scale and appearance of the proposed new housing development.

The site lies to the west of Cairnston Road and to the south of Worset Lane and has an area of approximately 11.3 hectares.

Plans state the scheme is to be comprised of 29 two bedroom properties, 93 three bedroom sites and 98 four bedroom sites across eight different classes and appearance of property.

A planning statement from WYG Consultants said: “The proposal comprises a well-designed and high-quality development, which is entirely appropriate in terms of appearance, scale, layout and landscaping.

“The proposed dwellings sits comfortably on the site and will assimilate well into the surrounding area.

“The scale, form and orientation of the properties proposed respect the existing residents to the east and future occupants of the site itself.”

Proposed access to the site will be via Reedston Road and would also feature village green space and open space for play areas.

A total of 8% of the homes offer would be affordable housing, with eight two bedroom homes offered for affordable rent, and nine three bedroom properties available for a discount market value.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The design and access statement for the plan states how the development is expected to provide a boost to the area and will be a desirable site.

It said: “Attractive views across to the coastline of Hartlepool will be capitalised upon through the provision of public open space and the alignment of streets.

“Through the strategic positioning of buildings, interesting streets will be created that will be easy to navigate, with pedestrian links connecting to the existing network, integrating the site with its surroundings.

“It is considered that the design proposals provide a high quality, modern housing with a mix of sizes and tenures which will be delivered to meet the needs and aspirations of the local people.”

The development has been labelled ‘Quarry Farm Phase 2’ with ‘Phase 1’ already underway from Bellway Homes off Elwick Road.

According to the Hartlepool Local Plan the Quarry Farm housing development is allocated for approximately 220 dwellings and needs to be supported by the implementation of the grade separated junction and bypass to the north of Elwick Village.

A decision is due to be made on the proposals by the council planning department in the coming months.