The site in question at the former Saxon pub

Planning permission was granted in 2014 to convert the former Saxon pub in Easington Road into a local shopping parade made up of a variety of units.

Proposals were submitted by Mr M Jagpal, from Ingleby Barwick Land and Property Developments, earlier this year to convert a vacant unit at the site, which was last used as a florist in 2018, into a hot food takeaway.

However council planning officers have rejected the plans, citing concerns over the impact it could have on the area.

A report from council planning officer James Blythe said: “It is considered that the principle of development in this location is not acceptable.

“The proposal introducing an additional A5 [hot food takeaway] use would result in an unacceptable concentration of hot food takeaways in a small local centre which would be harmful to the vitality and viability of its retail character and function.

“It is further considered that the proposal could result in a detrimental impact on the health and wellbeing of the population.”

Council public health bosses raised concerns data from Public Health England highlights Hartlepool has 160.5 hot food take-away outlets per 100,000 population, higher than the national average of 96.1

Data also shows in Hartlepool 29.2% of reception age children are classified as having excess weight and 40.5% of Year 6 pupils are classified as having excess weight.

This compares to an England average of 22.4% of children having excess weight at reception age and 34.3% at year 6.

The percentage of adults classified as overweight or obese is 71% in Hartlepool, compared to the England average of 61.3%.

Four objections had also been received from nearby residents to the site, raising concerns over the increase in takeaways, impact on the health of the community and fears over a rise in litter.

However a planning statement on behalf of applicant Mr M Jagpal from Ingleby Barwick Land and Property Developments stated opening a takeaway would benefit the area.

It said: “The proposed use of the premises as a hot food takeaway would improve the character, appearance, vitality and viability of the local centre.

“This should not be taken lightly in these trying times, particularly as regards retailing.

“Occupation of the subject premises could even attract increased custom to the existing ‘One Stop’ and fish & chip shop businesses since custom attracts customers.”