Plans submitted to install new war memorial by Ray ' Tommy' Lonsdale in Hartlepool park

The statue will go in Hartlepool's Ward Jackson Park. Photo by Paul Levitt.

It comes after a successful campaign raised £25,000 to secure a new statue for the Boer War memorial in Ward Jackson Park.

Tommy creator Ray Lonsdale, who has made a series of sculptures and statues, has been commissioned to make the figure of a soldier by Hartlepool fundraiser and history enthusiast Stephen Close.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department from Mr Close to secure permission for the now completed statue to be installed in Ward Jackson Park.

A heritage statement, submitted by Mr Close in support of the application, said the proposals have support in the local area.

It said: “We at History of Hartlepool believe that the replacement will be a significant draw to the park and a benefit to local historians, visiting schoolchildren and for educational visits.

“We have already been to local consultation and the public were unanimous to their choice of style, we also have local councillors, Friends of Ward Jackson Park, and Historic England on board.”

Listed building consent for the statue installation has also been applied for, due to the historic nature of the site.

Hartlepool’s Boer War memorial honours 23 soldiers from the town who perished in the conflict in South Africa between 1899 and 1902.

The original bronze memorial statue was purchased by public subscription in 1906 before disappearing in 1968.

The planning application allows relevant council departments, other bodies and the public to have their say