Plans to continue vital short breaks scheme for disabled children in Hartlepool

There were discussions over the plans at Hartlepool Civic Centre.

Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs are soon to go out to procurement for short break and specialist equipment services for children with SEND (special education needs and/or disabilities) and their families.

The service includes the provision of day, evening, overnight and weekend activities for the young people in Hartlepool, and aims to enable them to participate in fun activities, while allowing a break for carers and parents.

The current contract is with Hartlepool Families First North East and comes to an end in April, however council officers added “a number of providers have expressed an interest”, meaning they will have to go out to tender.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors at the latest children’s service committee approved the procurement process, while praising the importance of the service to young people in Hartlepool.

Cllr Jim Lindridge, chair of the committee, said: “I think this is a really important area for our young people, I’m really supportive of this and it’s been really successful previously and it’s continuing on.”

The contract for the short breaks activities will be for three years, with the potential for an additional two years depending on “budget situation and performance”.

Officers added they have worked closely with the Hartlepool Parent Carer Forum to ensure activities “meet the needs of children who need respite and short breaks”.

Danielle Swainston, council assistant director for joint commissioning, said the decision will be based on quality criteria in terms of “what they will provide and the added value they can bring.”

She added: “There is a risk that if we don’t provide these services children and their families will hit crisis and needs may escalate which will place additional pressure on our children’s social care teams.

“It’s not that we are disappointed in the current provider, the current provider is highly valued, however because we’ve had them in place for a significant amount of the time we now have to go out to the market.”

Cllr Brenda Harrison, vice chair of the committee, said it was good to see that several providers are keen on applying.

She said: “At the heart of it I’m very much aware that our children are being looked after very well in that respect.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.