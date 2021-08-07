Plans to extend shopping parade at former Hartlepool pub The Saxon

The former Saxon pub in Hartlepool has become a bustling shopping parade

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for an extension to the former Saxon pub site in Easington Road, which is now home to a shopping parade.

Plans from applicant Manjinder Jagpal, from Ingleby Barwick Land & Property Developments, state the new site would be home to a retail unit and provide four part-time jobs at the store.

A planning statement, prepared on behalf of the applicant, outlined how they believe the extension proposals will benefit the area.

Units at The Saxon building

It said: “The overall conclusion is that this proposal is a sustainable development that complies with and helps implement the objectives of local and national planning policy guidance.

“It is an appropriate form of development in this predominantly residential area.

“The proposal will provide new shopping and services for the benefit of local residents and ensure this highly visible building on a gateway entrance to the town remains in productive economic use.”

The document also notes the proposal to invest in the building represents a “considerable improvement” to the visual amenity of the site and particularly the approach to Hartlepool along the “important transport corridor”.

The shop would be able to open from 7am until 11pm, seven days a week, according to the plans.

The proposal would include reducing car parking spaces at the site from 25 to 24 due to the extension being built, however planning documents argue this is “more than sufficient” for a small shopping parade.

The plans are a resubmission of a previous application for similar works which were passed in December 2016, however that approval has now lapsed, with no work taking place.

The shopping parade already houses a convenience store, a chip shop and a dental practice.

Proposals were also approved by the council planning committee in August 2020 to convert a vacant unit at the site, formerly home to a florist, into a bar, which would offer food.

Mr Jagpal had previously submitted plans to change that site into a hot food takeaway, but those proposals were rejected by the council planning department.

A decision is expected to be made on the latest proposals for the shopping parade by the council planning department next month.