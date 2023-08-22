Proposals were approved by Hartlepool Borough Council planners last year to convert the first floor of the Golden Sands building at 18-25 The Front in Seaton Carew into a restaurant and bar with “a live entertainment space”.

A licensing application has now been submitted to the local authority by Rubicon Pastimes for the site to operate as “a bar and street food emporium”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It outlines how the development will involve a “full refurbishment” of the first floor with a functions room and “smaller and more intimate” Skylounge created.

Golden Sands, 18-25 The Front, Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, is likely to become home to a first-floor bar and restaurant.

That space will be “advertised for wedding receptions, family events, sportsman’s dinners and an ‘audience with’ events” and be “perfect for bands, comedians or talent contests”.

A statement from Lloyd Nichols, director of Rubicon Pastimes, said his family have operated at the location for 64 years and the development represents “an investment of close to a million pound”.

It said: “This project is part of an ongoing investment in our sites to secure the future of our businesses, and this business within the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We see our clientèle as being families and over 25s, couples on a date night and people out celebrating special occasions.

“That is why we are planning such a range of events at the premises because customers are more and more after an experience driven night out.”

It adds the new venue is expected to create 18 full-time and 10 part-time jobs.

Food at the premises will be “available most days up until 9pm” and will include options such as quesadillas, shawarma, bao buns, noodles, burgers and fries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The licensing application seeks to gain permission to supply alcohol from 11am to midnight each day and serve “late night refreshment”, which includes hot food and drink, until 12.30am.

It would also allow the premises to play live and recorded music as well as offering performances of plays, dance and similar activities from 11am-12.30am.

Films could be shown between 9am-12.30am if permission is granted.

The planned opening hours are 9am-12.30am each day although it would seek an extension for New Year’s Eve.