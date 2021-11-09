Plans to open new Hartlepool cycle track

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department for the development to be provided at Summerhill Country Park, which already hosts a BMX track.

According to plans, submitted by Daniel Garthwaite from the council, the development would include the conversion of a grass verge and overflow car park to form the new track.

Planning documents state the new cycle area would be able to be split into four separate tracks for various skill levels and disciplines such as speed racing, technical riding, leisure riding and general fitness riding.

A new cycle track could be built at Hartlepool's Summerhill Outdoor Country Park.

A planning statement, submitted by the council, adds the new track would benefit residents and has already attracted funding support from external organisations.

It said: “The new track is seen by HBC as a vital tool in the ‘wellbeing’ of both residents and non-residents of Hartlepool as it will give the opportunity to improve their fitness safely.

“It has attracted a grant from the British Cycling Club [who] have also seen the merit and prospects the new track can offer to the community, schools, disability and ethnic groups and also to cycling clubs for host events etc.

“It is also vital to the long term sustainability of Summerhill Country Park as its income generation will be critical in assisting and improving the attraction of Summerhill Country Park.”

Proposals also include floodlights and low level fencing around the track, while cycle parking and CCTV will be provided nearby.