Plans to transform former estate agent office into new Hartlepool bar

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to bring the vacant 103a York Road back into use.

The bar would be on the upper floor of the mid-terrace property, with the ground floor last used as a beautician’s salon, , according to planning documents from applicant John Robertson.

The first floor site subject to the latest proposals was most recently home to an estate agents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first floor of 103 York Road, Hartlepool, could become a new bar. Picture by FRANK REID

A planning statement from ASP Associates, in support of the application, said the proposals would be in keeping with the local area and “harmonise” with surrounding properties.

It said: “The proposals for the site are simple in nature and look for a change of use into a drinking establishment.

“Given that the development is proposed to be an upgrade of the original/previous use we feel that this is a favourable proposal for this building and site.”

Access to the bar will be from the existing front staircase to the upper floor directly from York Road, according to the proposals.

A new door will then provide entrance into the “main bar and service area”, while access will also be provided to a back area, which will host the proposed cellar, store room, toilet and retained fire escape.

Documents add all proposed works will remain internal, with the external appearance of the building being retained as it is.