Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department to transform the vacant property at the town’s 125 Raby Road.

The application from Bhupinder Singh seeks permission to run a hot food takeaway from the site, which was previously occupied by a barbers’ shop and which has stood empty since 2022.

It is proposed a new single storey rear extension is constructed to house kitchen facilities.

125 Raby Road, in Hartlepool, could be transformed into a hot food takeway.

“Slight amendments” would also be completed internally to the toilet area and a new service counter.

A planning statement in support of the application outlines how the takeaway would serve “cuisine such as pizzas, parmesans, kebabs, burgers, additional sides and soft drinks”.

It added: “It is felt that the development will bring a more efficient use of the site.”

A decision is expected to be made next month.