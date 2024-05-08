Plans to transform former Hartlepool barbers' shop into a hot food takeaway
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department to transform the vacant property at the town’s 125 Raby Road.
The application from Bhupinder Singh seeks permission to run a hot food takeaway from the site, which was previously occupied by a barbers’ shop and which has stood empty since 2022.
It is proposed a new single storey rear extension is constructed to house kitchen facilities.
“Slight amendments” would also be completed internally to the toilet area and a new service counter.
A planning statement in support of the application outlines how the takeaway would serve “cuisine such as pizzas, parmesans, kebabs, burgers, additional sides and soft drinks”.
It added: “It is felt that the development will bring a more efficient use of the site.”
A decision is expected to be made next month.