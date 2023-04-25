Plans to transform house in 'elegant' Hartlepool street into nine-bedroom HMO

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to convert 10 Park Square, off Hart Lane, into a nine-bedroom HMO.

HMOs refer to properties such as a house split into separate bedsits, a shared house/flat or a hostel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Submitted by Sono Properties, the application states the development would see nine “bedsit studios” provided at the existing house, each with en-suite facilities.

10 Park Square, with the white front door, could be transformed into a nine-bed HMO.

Documents add the house is located “within an elegant residential square” and the proposed use remains the same, providing housing for residents in Hartlepool.

Plans show the ground floor would offer shared kitchen, dining and living room spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To date one objection has been submitted to the council from a resident saying they don’t want to see the “beautiful house ruined”.

A decision is expected next month.