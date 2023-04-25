Plans to transform house in 'elegant' Hartlepool street into nine-bedroom HMO
Plans have been lodged for a nine person house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Hartlepool.
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to convert 10 Park Square, off Hart Lane, into a nine-bedroom HMO.
HMOs refer to properties such as a house split into separate bedsits, a shared house/flat or a hostel.
Submitted by Sono Properties, the application states the development would see nine “bedsit studios” provided at the existing house, each with en-suite facilities.
Documents add the house is located “within an elegant residential square” and the proposed use remains the same, providing housing for residents in Hartlepool.
Plans show the ground floor would offer shared kitchen, dining and living room spaces.
To date one objection has been submitted to the council from a resident saying they don’t want to see the “beautiful house ruined”.
A decision is expected next month.
To comment on the application, visit the Hartlepool Borough Council planning portal online and search reference number H/2023/0052.