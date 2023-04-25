News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
1 hour ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
2 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
3 hours ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
3 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
3 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’

Plans to transform house in 'elegant' Hartlepool street into nine-bedroom HMO

Plans have been lodged for a nine person house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Hartlepool.

By Nic Marko
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:37 BST

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to convert 10 Park Square, off Hart Lane, into a nine-bedroom HMO.

HMOs refer to properties such as a house split into separate bedsits, a shared house/flat or a hostel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Submitted by Sono Properties, the application states the development would see nine “bedsit studios” provided at the existing house, each with en-suite facilities.

10 Park Square, with the white front door, could be transformed into a nine-bed HMO.10 Park Square, with the white front door, could be transformed into a nine-bed HMO.
10 Park Square, with the white front door, could be transformed into a nine-bed HMO.
Most Popular

Documents add the house is located “within an elegant residential square” and the proposed use remains the same, providing housing for residents in Hartlepool.

Plans show the ground floor would offer shared kitchen, dining and living room spaces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To date one objection has been submitted to the council from a resident saying they don’t want to see the “beautiful house ruined”.

A decision is expected next month.

To comment on the application, visit the Hartlepool Borough Council planning portal online and search reference number H/2023/0052.

Read More
Bid to turn Hartlepool house into HMO for 'working professionals'
Related topics:HMOHartlepoolHartlepool Borough CouncilProposals