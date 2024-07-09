Plans unveiled to bring Hartlepool Show back to improve access to nutritious and affordable food
The event could make a comeback as part of plans from the Hartlepool Food Partnership, which aims to give everyone the best possible access to healthy, sustainable and affordable products.
The group brings together Hartlepool Borough Council, food-related businesses, the voluntary and community sector, NHS and educational institutions to look at addressing multiple aspects of the town’s food system.
At the latest meeting of Hartlepool Health and Wellbeing Board, Julian Penton, from Hartlepower, provided an update on the work the partnership has been doing to date along with proposals for the future.
One of these is that “opportunities to reintroduce the Hartlepool Show in collaboration with the food partnership are explored with community services”.
The show was established in 1953 and first took place in Ward Jackson Park before moving to Grayfields Recreation Ground in 1967 and later to the Borough Hall.
Recent editions include the Hartlepool Show and Horticultural Festival which took place at Rift House Recreation Ground in both 2018 and 2019.
In August 2022 the Hartlepool Horticultural Show took place in Mill House Leisure Centre, featuring displays of award-winning flowers and vegetables from green-fingered growers over the two day event.
Councillor Brenda Harrison, Hartlepool Borough Council leader and chair of the health and wellbeing board, said the return of the Hartlepool Show “would just be absolutely fantastic”.
Other proposals for the food partnership include carrying out further cross-departmental working within the council to progress towards objectives including encouraging greater physical activity and enhancing wellbeing.
They also include seeking to secure further regional NHS engagement with the food partnership.
Key areas of work highlighted include working with schools and nurseries to support food growing, and the meeting heard programmes have already started in St. Aidan’s and Stranton primary schools.
Meanwhile “seed libraries” have been set up in several community hubs to provide various seeds to anyone interested.
Mr Penton added that council allotments can also play an “important and valuable role” in providing opportunities for growing food and he stressed he was keen to work to secure any allotment surpluses to support the programme.