Plans unveiled to build dozens of new Hartlepool homes

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to build the two, three and four bedroomed properties off Seaton Lane.

Applicant Port Homes says the plans feature “modern dwellings” ranging from “smaller starter homes to more family sized styles”.

The land is to the rear of an existing Port Homes development under construction at Seaton Meadows, approved in 2020, which features 55 homes split either side of Golden Meadows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homes would be built on land to the rear of Seaton Meadows.

A planning statement, drawn up by Planning House in support of the proposals, says the site will be a “high-quality design and visually attractive development”.

It said: “The proposed development will provide an optimum, viable use of the land whilst providing a number of environmental, economic and social benefits.

“It is considered there are tangible benefits related to the provision of new housing and assisting the council to boost the supply of housing.

“This is of increasing importance following the economic impact of Covid-19.”

The current phase of the Seaton Meadows development employs 35 people and plans note the approval of the latest proposals would allow Port Homes to “retain these jobs and create more employment”.

The planning statement adds the proposals would improve the area, with the land currently “in a poor state” and hit by antisocial behaviour issues.

It continued: “The proposed development would support regeneration aims for the area and improvement of public open space including the provision of meaningful footpath links to the wider community.

“The area to which this application relates is largely unused and is subject to anti-social behaviour due to the state of the land and limited access.”

A design and access statement adds the site, which already has existing outline consent, offers “opportunities for the creation of a distinctive residential neighbourhood”.

Access to the site is proposed to be through the existing Port Homes development being built, subject to a separate planning application confirming the final details.

In January 2021 the council finance and policy committee backed proposals to look at transferring the land to Port Homes to develop the site as housing.