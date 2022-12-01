Plans unveiled to build dozens of new 'high quality' homes on the outskirts of Hartlepool
Plans have been lodged for 48 new homes to be built on agricultural land on the outskirts of Hartlepool.
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to develop the field off Palace Row, in Hart.
The application from DPP UK, on behalf of client Gentoo Homes, states the development would provide a mix of “well-designed” two, three, four and five bedroom properties.
The scheme is proposed to contain a mix of units for rent, discount market sale and outright sale which “compliments the surrounding area”.
A design and access statement in support of the application said it would provide a “high quality residential development which integrates with the character of Hart village”.
It said: “The overall objective is to provide well designed homes that meet the aspirations of this location on the edge of Hart village.
“The housing has been grouped in a mixture of semi-detached and detached, with generous plot sizes to reflect the importance of its location.
“The proposals will create a high quality development that will have its own character and identity as that will support the development of a new inclusive community.”
It added the site opposite Glebe Farm would look to support local housing needs and include four two-bedroomed bungalows, 10 three-bed houses, 26 four-bed homes and eight five-bed properties.
The main access point for both vehicles and pedestrians would be from Palace Row, the spine road from the A179 through Hart Village.
A decision is expected to be made on the proposals in February.
To view and comment on the application visit the Hartlepool Borough Council planning portal online and search reference number H/2022/0176.