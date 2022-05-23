Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department for the large-scale development over five parcels of land totalling 61.4 hectares north of the A689.

The outline application from Lichfields looks to provide up to 1,400 homes and 750 square metres of “non-residential floorspace” as part of the continued development of the Wynyard Park estate.

It comes after Wynyard was designated as a Garden Village by the Government in January 2020, giving it access to funding to fast-track developments including a new community of up to 6,800 new homes.

Land at The Meadows, Wynyard, where new homes could be built.

A planning statement from Lichfields noted the latest proposals would “provide a significant range of benefits” and a broad range of housing, including two, three, four and five-bed homes, along with affordable properties.

It said: “The proposal would significantly boost housing supply aligned with the Government’s aspirations for the Wynyard Garden Village.

“This would help bolster the council’s five-year housing land supply, particularly given Wynyard Park has a proven strong track record of delivering housing.

“The scale of the application would deliver a significant contribution towards affordable housing within the borough.”

Planning documents noted housing in the area has come forward in a “piecemeal fashion” with property numbers restricted by limits imposed by National Highways, subject to further road improvement works.

However, with the highway improvement works advancing, it is anticipated delivery rates will “accelerate across Wynyard” in the near future.

The non-retail floorspace involved in the proposals will provide accommodation for uses “such as a general practitioner, pharmacy, dentist and/or gym”.

Whilst the exact uses are not finalised, 250 square metres will be occupied by “a doctor and/or dental surgery”.

Earlier this year a visioning document was drawn up on how the key principles of the Garden Village programme are integrated into future development opportunities at Wynyard Village.

This went out to consultation and a working group was also formed with key partners looking at how to develop the area.