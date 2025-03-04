Plans unveiled to convert former Hartlepool church into 'high quality' homes
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for the former St Thomas More Catholic Church, in Easington Road.
The site comprises three main buildings, namely the church, the priest’s house, and a community centre.
Applicant Michael Ford is looking to “repurpose” the existing buildings to provide nine “high quality design and visually attractive” properties.
The development would also include 20 off-street parking bays to accommodate residents and visitors, individual private gardens for each property and a new access road through Kirkstone Court.
A planning statement notes the proposals would retain “key architectural features of the church and associated buildings to preserve their historic character while adapting them for residential use”.
It states: “The proposed development will support the long term future of the property.
“The applicant proposes to introduce the property into a new residential use… and prevent the property from remaining vacant and deteriorating into an unusable condition.
“The proposals will provide additional high quality housing to the housing market which is deemed as an urgent requirement both locally and nationally.”
It adds the development will “bring a more efficient use of the site” and is in an “ideal location,” while it has been designed “in order to harmonise with the area.”
Planning documents outline how the development would be made up of four two bed and five three bed houses.
Proposals also note the construction phase would provide “employment opportunities for various trades”.
To comment on the application, visit the local authority planning portal online and search reference number H/2024/0384.
