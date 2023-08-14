Plans unveiled to convert former Hartlepool Indian restaurant into 'micro beer and wine bar'

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department for the now closed British Raj at the shopping parade on the former Saxon pub site in Easington Road.

The application seeks to convert the vacant unit into a “micro beer and wine bar” which would also serve food and have external seating.

Plans from applicant Ingleby Barwick Land & Property Developments state the site was last used as an Indian restaurant between October 2021 and May 2022 before “the business failed due to lack of custom”.

The former Saxon pub site in Hartlepool, which has since been converted into a shopping parade, could be home to a bar once more.

A statement from Prism Planning said a prospective tenant is already lined up to run the site, which has been the “the first expression of interest” since the restaurant closed last year.

It said: “The proposed change of use would have a beneficial impact upon the character and appearance and long-term vitality and viability of the Saxon local centre.”

The development would provide two full-time and two part-time jobs, with the proposed opening hours 11am-11pm from Mondays-Saturdays and noon-10.30pm on Sundays.

Prior to the site being home to an eatery it had been predominantly vacant since the Saxon redevelopment was completed, apart from a three month period in 2018 when it was home to a florist.

Before becoming an Indian restaurant, plans were previously rejected for a takeaway at the site.

The shopping parade is already home to a fish and chip shop, a convenience store and a dental practice, while plans have been submitted to open a tanning salon.