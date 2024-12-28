Plans unveiled to transform former house into new Hartlepool town centre bar and restaurant
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Proposals have been submitted to transform 2 Scarborough Street, off Church Street, which has “been empty for over two years”, according to planning documents.
The application from Anthony Sewell notes the building was last used as a two-bedroom house.
A planning statement explains the ground and first floors will be public areas, with the kitchen located in the basement and a private staff space on the second floor.
It adds “limited external works” proposed include “repairs and improvements” to the windows and paint although “there are no proposed changes to the front façade”.
Recent examples of other work in Scarborough Street includes Key Property Enterprises renovating seven adjoining properties, numbers 15-27, to provide “high quality” apartments and commercial units.
A final decision on the scheme will be made in the new year by Hartlepool Development Corporation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.