Plans unveiled to transform former house into new Hartlepool town centre bar and restaurant

Plans have been lodged to convert a vacant property in Hartlepool town centre into a bar and restaurant.

Proposals have been submitted to transform 2 Scarborough Street, off Church Street, which has “been empty for over two years”, according to planning documents.

The application from Anthony Sewell notes the building was last used as a two-bedroom house.

A planning statement explains the ground and first floors will be public areas, with the kitchen located in the basement and a private staff space on the second floor.

2 Scarborough Street, Hartlepool, could be transformed into a bar and restaurant. Pic Via Google Maps.

It adds “limited external works” proposed include “repairs and improvements” to the windows and paint although “there are no proposed changes to the front façade”.

Recent examples of other work in Scarborough Street includes Key Property Enterprises renovating seven adjoining properties, numbers 15-27, to provide “high quality” apartments and commercial units.

A final decision on the scheme will be made in the new year by Hartlepool Development Corporation.