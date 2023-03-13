Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to convert 4 Church Square into 12 “self-contained apartments” as part of a HMO development.

HMOs refer to properties such as a house split into separate bedsits, a shared house/flat or a hostel.

Each of the apartments would include an en-suite and living/dining area with kitchen facilities.

4 Church Square, in Hartlepool, is known affectionately as The White House.

The converted building would offer a communal kitchen area, shower room, utility space and storage.

Submitted by Arthur House Investments, proposals state the “locally listed building” is a “significant property” within the Church Street Conservation Area.

A planning statement in support of the application argues the development would provide new properties “affordable in price in a sustainable and existing urban location”.

It adds that the proposed development “will help to expand and diversify upon the existing housing offer in this local area and provide new alternative accommodation”.

All the apartments would feature one bedroom, with seven designed for one individual to live there and five for two people.

Plans also include the installation of two new dormer windows to the back of the building.

The development would maintain the four car parking spaces already provided at the site, while 12 secure cycle spaces would be created.

According to planning documents, the property, known as The White House, is currently vacant and was most recently used as offices.

A decision is expected to be made on the application next month.

