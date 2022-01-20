Police 'deeply concerned' over new Hartlepool store's bid to sell alcohol
Anti-social behaviour concerns have been raised by police and residents over a bid for a new store to be licensed to sell alcohol in Hartlepool. v.1
An application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to grant a new premises licence allowing Belle Vue News, at 16 Sydenham Road, to sell alcohol.
Submitted by Savior Selvarasa Paramesvaran, it would allow the store to open and sell alcohol to be consumed off-site from 6am until 11pm seven days a week.
Yet residents and police have submitted objections, meaning the matter will go before a council licensing sub-committee meeting on Wednesday, January 26.
A response from PC Clare Lawton, from the Cleveland Police licensing team, raised concerns over the links shop bosses have with Belle Vue Wines, also in Sydenham Road, which is to face a licensing hearing of its own on January 21.
She said: “On a recent visit to Belle View Wines the applicant of this application was the only member of staff on duty.
“During the visit it was clear from the outset that the applicant had a very limited knowledge of the licensing act and the importance of licensing conditions.
“Cleveland Police are deeply concerned that the applicant is wanting to become the premises licence holder for a new premise when he has been unable to demonstrate that he is fully conversant with the licensing act.”
The application for the store states the shop would fulfil licensing objectives by having CCTV and alarm systems with connections to the police.
It would also keep a sales refusal book, carry out appropriate age checks and not sell alcohol to anyone showing signs of anti-social behaviour.