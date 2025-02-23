One of Hartlepool’s best-loved landmarks is to be restored and reopened to the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 120ft-high clock tower at Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square, offers panoramic views across the town and has been a popular attraction for locals and visitors.

But it has been closed to the public for seven years due to the cost of the repairs being beyond Hartlepool Borough Council’s maintenance budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, however, the authority has been awarded £302,383 to fund the work from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s Museum Estate and Development (MEND) Fund.

The 120ft-high Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square, Hartlepool, is expected to reopen to the public before the end of 2025.

Built in 1854, the Grade II* listed building was formerly the Christ Church before its conversion to its present use during the 1990s.

Work will include repairs to the stonework, roof, external platform and windows as well as improvements to the electrical safety systems.

The investment is part of a wider strategic plan to develop the Art Gallery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “We are delighted to receive this funding.

"It’s yet another substantial piece of investment to support the wider regeneration that we are absolutely focused on and are driving ahead in Hartlepool.

“The art gallery tower is a much-loved feature of Hartlepool and a key part of the town’s historical and cultural heritage.

“Thanks to this funding we will be able to carry out these urgent, essential repairs and reopen the tower to the public, which in turn will play an important part in supporting the sustainability of the art gallery as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Visitors will once again be able to enjoy the spectacular outlook from the top of the tower as well as being able to see the beautiful bells and the fascinating clock mechanism.

“The stunning bird’s eye view will also enable people to make the visual connection between our major regeneration projects around the town, including the Wesley Chapel, Highlight and the wider Waterfront developments.”

Detailed plans for the repairs will be drawn up in the spring and, subject to Listed Building permissions, the work is expected to be completed by the end of next year.