Pro-Brexit coalition takes control of Hartlepool council as 10 councillors - including council leader - join The Brexit Party

Former Independent Union Councillors (from left) Tom Cassidy, John Tennant and Shane Moore.

At the full meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council on Thursday evening it was announced a new political group ‘The Brexit Party and Conservative Coalition’ had been formed, comprising of 13 councillors.

The group is the largest on the council and replaced the Independent Union and Conservative Group which had previously led the council.

All eight councillors who were previously part of Independent Union group, including council leader Coun Shane Moore, are among those who have joined The Brexit Party.

Coun David Mincher, formerly of UKIP, and Coun Lee Cartwright, previously of the Veterans’ and People’s Party, have also joined the party.

Council leader Coun Shane Moore said they moved to join the party as they could not sit by and watch what was happening nationally regarding Brexit.

He said: “It’s something that the group has been discussing for a number of weeks.

“In a town like Hartlepool that overwhelming voted to leave the EU people will be sat watching the events unfolding in Westminster in disbelief.

“What we are seeing is the Labour Party joining forces with the Liberal Democrats and SNP and other remains parties and groups to block Brexit.

“If these parties are going to come together, we will make it clear we will work with other leave voting groups and parties to do the same.

“We feel collectively, as three groups on the council, we want to send a very clear message to the Labour Party and other politicians we won’t sit ideally by and allow them to block Brexit.”

He also added on a local level nothing will change and the councillors will continue to give their all for residents in Hartlepool.

Coun Moore said: “On a local ward level nothing changes, we will go about doing our day job and our day to day work doing the very best for our residents as we always have done.”

The councillors attended The Brexit Party’s conference rally in Sedgefield earlier this week, where they met Chairman Richard Tice.

In total 69.6% of Hartlepool voted for Brexit in 2016.

Conservative Coun Mike Young, council deputy leader, said: “I am incredibly disappointed that we still appear to have no way forward for a Brexit, deal or no-deal.

“As a coalition, we want to stand by the people of the town, who voted by almost 70% to leave the EU, and we will be standing firm and sending a message to parliament and the EU.”

Brexit Party North East MEP John Tennant, who is also a councillor on Hartlepool Borough Council for the Jesmond ward, said: “It is important that Brexiteers get together in the face of a clear Remain alliance.

“Now is the time, in light of the recent developments in Westminster, that we have a united effort to fight for a clean-break Brexit.”