Public to be consulted on plans to improve Peterlee

Durham County Council is currently developing plans for the future of the town – along with similar plans for Newton Aycliffe, Stanley, Crook, Willington and Tow Law – as part of its Towns and Villages programme.

It also has a new “regeneration framework” for Durham City and Chester-le-Street.

The documents set out projects aimed at boosting the prosperity of each location and range from improving transport links and infrastructure - including new pedestrian and cycle routes - to enhancing leisure facilities, repurposing vacant buildings, expanding employment sites, installing free town centre Wi-Fi, and exploring opportunities to provide more housing.

Peterlee's Castle Dene Shopping Centre.

On November 17, the council’s cabinet will be updated on the plans – to support future funding bids as the area recovers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic – and asked to agree for a public consultations to take place on the plans from November 29 to January 14.

Cllr Elizabeth Scott, the council’s cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “The last 18 months have been incredibly difficult and we have a renewed commitment to revitalising towns and villages in County Durham.

“The impact of the pandemic has made this work more important than ever.”

She added: “This latest round of draft masterplans sets out a range of projects tailored to the needs of each town, and we are keen to hear the views of the people who live and work in these areas.